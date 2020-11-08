CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 7, 2020

_____

889 FPUS56 KMFR 081044

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

244 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

CAZ080-090000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

244 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and snow

likely. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ081-090000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

244 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

evening, then shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

$$

CAZ082-090000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

244 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing.

Isolated snow showers this morning. Highs in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ083-090000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

244 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 20. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ084-090000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

244 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

$$

CAZ085-090000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

244 AM PST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 10 to

15. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Not as

cold. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather