CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 25, 2020

210 FPUS56 KMFR 260935

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

234 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

CAZ080-262300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

234 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ081-262300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

234 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the evening and

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ082-262300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

234 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east early in the

afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ083-262300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

234 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ084-262300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

234 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest late this morning, then shifting

to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the evening,

then shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ085-262300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

234 AM PDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

