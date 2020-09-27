CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 26, 2020

_____

375 FPUS56 KMFR 270919

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

219 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

CAZ080-272300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

219 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph until early

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ081-272300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

219 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ082-272300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

219 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ083-272300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

219 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ084-272300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

219 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ085-272300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

219 AM PDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather