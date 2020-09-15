CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

416 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

CAZ080-161100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

416 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until well after midnight then clearing.

Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ081-161100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

416 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until well after midnight then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of smoke early this evening, then smoke late

this evening and overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph late this evening, then shifting to the north after

midnight shifting to the east well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning, then areas of smoke in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. In the shasta

valley, northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

early in the afternoon, then increasing to south 20 to 25 mph

late in the afternoon. Elsewhere, north winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south early in the afternoon, then increasing to

10 to 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

CAZ082-161100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

416 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke early this evening, then

patchy smoke late this evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening,

then patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ083-161100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

416 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke this evening, then patchy

smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph late this evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening,

then patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ084-161100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

416 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph late this evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning, then patchy

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph

late in the evening and overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ085-161100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

416 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph late

this evening, then shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

haze and patchy smoke after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph late in the evening, then shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

