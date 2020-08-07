CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 6, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

233 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

CAZ080-072300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

233 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ081-072300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

233 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ082-072300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

233 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ083-072300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

233 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ084-072300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

233 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ085-072300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

233 AM PDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

