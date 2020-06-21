CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
301 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
301 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
301 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east well after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to
mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
301 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
301 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
301 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
301 AM PDT Sun Jun 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
