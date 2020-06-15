CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 14, 2020
530 FPUS56 KMFR 151019
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
319 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
CAZ080-152300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
319 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 6500 feet rising to 7000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 6000 feet
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
5000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ081-152300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
319 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7000 feet this morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower
70s. In the shasta valley, north winds around 5 mph this morning
becoming light, then becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph late this
afternoon. Elsewhere, west winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level
7000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to
lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ082-152300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
319 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7000 feet this morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
CAZ083-152300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
319 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Snow
level 7000 feet this morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ084-152300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
319 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening
and overnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
CAZ085-152300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
319 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
