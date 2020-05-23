CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

333 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

333 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

333 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 100.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

333 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

333 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

333 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

333 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast early in the

afternoon, then shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

