CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020
_____
122 FPUS56 KMFR 161015
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
314 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
CAZ080-162300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
314 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight
chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ081-162300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
314 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. In the shasta
valley, west winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming south
15 to 20 mph early this afternoon, then increasing to 20 to
30 mph late this afternoon. Winds east late this morning.
Elsewhere, north winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming
south early this afternoon, then increasing to 15 to 25 mph late
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. In the shasta valley, south
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
Elsewhere, south winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
well after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Snow level
7000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north late in the morning, then shifting
to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. Lows around 40.
$$
CAZ082-162300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
314 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
early in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
CAZ083-162300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
314 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ084-162300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
314 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to
south around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. South winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the
evening. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
6000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ085-162300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
314 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
early in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Breezy. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow level 6500 feet after
midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the evening. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level 6000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain and
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather