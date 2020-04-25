CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

303 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

303 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

303 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north late this morning, then shifting to the west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south early in the afternoon, then shifting to the west

late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

303 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm.

Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

303 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the east late in the morning, then shifting to the south early in

the afternoon shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

303 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

303 AM PDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

