CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 16, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
232 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
232 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
232 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost this morning. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. In the shasta valley, east winds around 5 mph early
this morning becoming light, then becoming west around 5 mph late
this afternoon. Elsewhere, east winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest well after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Light winds
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s to lower 70s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
232 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level
7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 5500 feet in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance
of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
232 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level
6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level
6000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in
the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance
of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
232 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light winds
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west around 15 mph late in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 60s. Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
232 AM PDT Fri Apr 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and
overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance
of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to
6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
