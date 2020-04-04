CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, April 3, 2020
867 FPUS56 KMFR 041009
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
308 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
CAZ080-042300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
308 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain showers, snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow level
3500 feet rising to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation
of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering
to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.
Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to
5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in
the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.
Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 2500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ081-042300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
308 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain showers, snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow level
3200 feet rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. In the
shasta valley, northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
10 to 15 mph late this morning, then increasing to 15 to 25 mph
this afternoon. Elsewhere, east winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering
to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, scattered thunderstorms and snow showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the shasta valley
and south 10 to 15 mph Elsewhere. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet
lowering to 3300 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 2600 feet rising to 4000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ082-042300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
308 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain showers, snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow level
3100 feet rising to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation
up to 1 inch at lower elevations and 3 to 5 inches above
4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering
to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to
8 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain
and snow showers likely after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
level 2900 feet rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ083-042300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
308 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain showers, snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow level
3500 feet rising to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation
of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 4500 feet lowering
to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid
30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow
showers likely after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to
3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level
4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ084-042300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
308 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow likely this morning, then rain showers,
snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow
level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Breezy. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 4500 feet
lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet
lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ085-042300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
308 AM PDT Sat Apr 4 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain showers, snow
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce small hail this afternoon. Snow level
4600 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except
1 to 3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Breezy. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph this afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 4800 feet
lowering to 4300 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain
showers, snow showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the
afternoon. Snow level 4200 feet rising to 4900 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches except 1 to
3 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet
lowering to 3700 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level
4400 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
