CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

335 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

335 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING ABOVE 2500 FEET...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west with gusts to around 30 mph early this afternoon,

then increasing to 10 to 20 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to

2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet

lowering to 1500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain showers, snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

335 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. In the shasta

valley, southeast winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming

light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Elsewhere, north winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast

late this morning, then shifting to the west early this afternoon

increasing to 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

4500 feet lowering to 2700 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning, then shifting

to the south 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 2200 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

2500 feet lowering to 1900 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest around 5 mph in the late evening and early morning,

then shifting to the southeast well after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

335 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet lowering to 3200 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2700 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 2900 feet in the evening. Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Patchy

freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

335 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest early this afternoon,

then shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

3000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

335 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet lowering to 3000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late in the

evening and overnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

335 AM PDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around

30 mph early this afternoon, then shifting to the southwest 10 to

20 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

5500 feet lowering to 4100 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph late in

the evening and overnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance

of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

