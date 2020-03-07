CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, March 6, 2020
283 FPUS56 KMFR 071056
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
255 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
CAZ080-080000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
255 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Rain and snow likely this morning, then chance of rain
and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet rising to
2500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to mid
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late in the
evening and overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the
evening and overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 3500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Light winds becoming
east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
CAZ081-080000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
255 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow this morning, then chance
of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 2800 feet.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the evening and
overnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast late
in the evening and overnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ082-080000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
255 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING
ABOVE 3000 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain and snow showers
likely early this afternoon. Chance of rain and snow showers late
this afternoon. Snow level 3300 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches at lower elevations and 2 to 4 inches above 4000 feet.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level 2400 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the
evening, then shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Snow level
3000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level
2800 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
CAZ083-080000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
255 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING
ABOVE 3000 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain and snow showers
likely this afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of
2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the evening, then
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet lowering to 2500 feet
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ084-080000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
255 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow this morning, then chance
of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet.
Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower to mid
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows around 30.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid
20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around
30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ085-080000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
255 AM PST Sat Mar 7 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain and snow showers
likely this afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 2900 feet
this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow showers. Snow level 3100 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level
4300 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
