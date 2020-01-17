CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020

403 FPUS56 KMFR 171031

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

230 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

CAZ080-180000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

230 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. Chance of

snow showers early this morning, then chance of rain and snow

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet

rising to 2500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 2000 feet rising to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ081-180000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

230 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Chance of snow

showers this morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers

this afternoon. Snow level 2100 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. In the shasta valley, south winds around

5 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph in the

shasta valley and southeast 10 to 15 mph Elsewhere.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

600 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows

around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ082-180000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

230 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early this morning, then

chance of snow showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3100 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow

in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ083-180000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

230 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

$$

CAZ084-180000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

230 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ085-180000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

230 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs

around 40.

$$

