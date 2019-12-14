CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 13, 2019

906 FPUS56 KMFR 141050

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

250 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

CAZ080-150000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

250 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

and snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast late this morning, then shifting to the southwest this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

3000 feet lowering to 2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level

3000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 3000 feet lowering to 2500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy

at times. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

CAZ081-150000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

250 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers this afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph early this morning

becoming light, then becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 2900 feet lowering to 2300 feet after

midnight. Lows around 30. Light winds becoming northwest around

5 mph in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the

southwest well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light winds becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around

30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

CAZ082-150000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

250 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers this afternoon. Snow level 3300 feet. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 3000 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow

may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s.

CAZ083-150000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

250 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain and snow showers this afternoon. Snow

level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 3000 feet in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ084-150000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

250 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph this

morning becoming light, then becoming northeast around 5 mph late

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the west late in the evening and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Light winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40.

CAZ085-150000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

250 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

