CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019
_____
262 FPUS56 KMFR 231116
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
316 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
CAZ080-240000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
316 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 3000 feet rising to 3500 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s to
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the
morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers
in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
$$
CAZ081-240000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
316 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Light winds becoming northwest around 5 mph in the late morning
and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 3300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Colder. Lows 15 to 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s.
$$
CAZ082-240000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
316 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then
snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,
then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in
the evening. Lows 10 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.
$$
CAZ083-240000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
316 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in
the evening. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
$$
CAZ084-240000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
316 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning
and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs
around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around
15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then chance
of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs around
30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Colder. Lows 10 to 15.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs around 30.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 30.
$$
CAZ085-240000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
316 AM PST Sat Nov 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning
and afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the
lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then chance
of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning,
then chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Colder. Lows 10 to 20.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in
the evening. Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather