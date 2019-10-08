CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 7, 2019

_____

372 FPUS56 KMFR 081027

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

326 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

CAZ080-082300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

326 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ081-082300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

326 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ082-082300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

326 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ083-082300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

326 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny early this afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ084-082300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

326 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

CAZ085-082300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

326 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather