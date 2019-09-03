CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 2, 2019
_____
850 FPUS56 KMFR 031018
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
317 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
CAZ080-032300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
317 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ081-032300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
317 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds
becoming southeast around 5 mph early this afternoon, then
shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ082-032300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
317 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting
to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ083-032300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
317 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ084-032300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
317 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
around 5 mph after midnight, then shifting to the south well
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph increasing to south around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
CAZ085-032300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
317 AM PDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the late evening
and early morning, then shifting to the southeast well after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph increasing to south
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather