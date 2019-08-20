CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 19, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
326 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
326 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Light winds becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
326 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds becoming west
around 5 mph early in the afternoon, then increasing to 10 to
15 mph late in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
326 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
326 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light,
then becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
326 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph
early in the morning becoming light, then becoming southwest
around 5 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the west 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
326 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light,
then becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
