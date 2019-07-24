CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

204 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

204 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

204 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the southeast late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

204 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

204 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

204 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the morning, then

shifting to the east early in the afternoon shifting to the

southwest late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

204 AM PDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east early this afternoon, then

shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

