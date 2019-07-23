CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, July 22, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

330 AM PDT Tue Jul 23 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

330 AM PDT Tue Jul 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

330 AM PDT Tue Jul 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the late morning and

early afternoon, then shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

330 AM PDT Tue Jul 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the evening, then

shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Light winds

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

330 AM PDT Tue Jul 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph well

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

330 AM PDT Tue Jul 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Light winds

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

330 AM PDT Tue Jul 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

southwest around 20 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the late evening

and early morning, then shifting to the northwest around 5 mph

well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east early in the afternoon,

then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

