CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 20, 2019
890 FPUS56 KMFR 211126
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
426 AM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019
CAZ080-212300-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
426 AM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast well after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower
90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting
to the northwest late in the evening and overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ081-212300-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
426 AM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming
east around 5 mph early this afternoon shifting to the south.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
late in the evening and overnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows
around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
late in the evening and overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ082-212300-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
426 AM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then
shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south late in the evening, then shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ083-212300-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
426 AM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ084-212300-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
426 AM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east early this afternoon, then shifting to the
south late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ085-212300-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
426 AM PDT Sun Jul 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest around 15 mph late in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
