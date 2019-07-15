CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 14, 2019

741 FPUS56 KMFR 150946

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

CAZ080-152300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ081-152300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s to lower 90s. Light winds becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ082-152300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ083-152300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ084-152300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ085-152300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

245 AM PDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

