CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

839 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

