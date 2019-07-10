CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
839 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
839 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
839 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
839 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
839 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
839 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid
80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
839 PM PDT Tue Jul 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
