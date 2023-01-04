CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

222 AM PST Wed Jan 4 2023

...STRONG PACIFIC STORM SYSTEM TO BRING DANGEROUS SEA CONDITIONS

AND POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORMS TO THE COASTAL WATERS BETWEEN EARLY

WEDNESDAY MORNING AND LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

...HAZARDOUS WAVES AT MORRO BAY AND VENTURA HARBOR ENTRANCES

BETWEEN THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...

A strong Pacific low pressure system will create dangerous

conditions over the coastal waters starting as early as this

morning. A combination of hazards are expected across the coastal

waters through late Thursday night, including Gale Force winds,

large seas, and breaking waves at harbor entrances.

Gusty south to southeast winds will reach Gale Force early

Wednesday morning, creating large, steep, short period wind

waves. These combined with a large northwest, long period swell

creates dangerous cross seas. The waters from San Nicholas Island

northward will experience the largest seas and have the greatest

potential for gales.

A moist and unstable air mass with the storm will bring the

potential for isolated thunderstorms to the coastal waters

between late tonight through Thursday night. Any thunderstorm

that forms will be capable of producing locally gale force winds

and rough seas, dangerous cloud-to-ocean lightning, heavy rainfall

with reduced visibility, and waterspouts. Waterspouts can

overturn vessels and produce confused seas along with strong

erratic winds.

Between Thursday morning and late Thursday night, a large long

period west to northwesterly swell may produce breaking waves at

the Morro Bay Harbor and Ventura Harbor entrances. These

conditions have a history of capsizing vessels of various sizes

resulting in serious injury or death, even to the most experienced

mariners. Mariners should use extreme caution or avoid these

harbors all together.

This storm poses a significant danger to mariners of all vessel

sizes. Mariners are strongly advised to avoid these dangerous

conditions and remain in safe harbor. Waves may start breaking

further from shore than typically seen, and shoaling is possible.

South-facing harbors are not considered safe during this

storm. For more information, contact the local harbor patrol or

coast guard station, and continue to monitor NOAA Weather Radio

for the latest weather information.

