CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 12, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 101 AM PST Mon Dec 12 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Steep swell dominate seas 10 to 15 ft. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.