CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 4, 2022 _____ HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 207 AM PST Sun Dec 4 2022 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt expected today into tonight. Very steep wind-driven seas of 9 to 11 ft expected early this morning becoming steep 7 to 9 ft seas this morning through tonight. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 30 kt expected today into tonight. Steep seas of 7 to 10 ft at 8 seconds expected this morning, becoming 6 to 9 feet at 7 seconds this afternoon into tonight. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.