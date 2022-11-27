CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 27, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

227 AM PST Sun Nov 27 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3

AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 AM PST Tuesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM

PST TUESDAY...

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...From 3 AM Monday to 3 AM PST Tuesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather