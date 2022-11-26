CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 27, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 205 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SUNDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous combined seas 11 to 12 ft at 12 to 13 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north to northeast winds 20 to 30 kt and steep seas 9 to 11 ft at 12 to 13 seconds expected. * WHERE...The Hazardous Seas Warning will affect areas south of Pistol River and beyond 9 nm off the coast. The Small Craft Advisory will affect all areas not covered by the Warning. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 AM Saturday to 1 AM PST Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather