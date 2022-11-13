CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 13, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 243 AM PST Sun Nov 13 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather