CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 30, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

240 AM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 10 to 14 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Monday.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

seas 9 to 13 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

seas 8 to 11 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

seas 8 to 10 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt,

resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday.

seas 6 to 11 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather