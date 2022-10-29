CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 29, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 232 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Seas 12 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...Seas 12 to 14 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Seas 11 to 14 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather