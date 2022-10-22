CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 22, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 237 AM PDT Sat Oct 22 2022 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 10 to 15 ft expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SUNDAY... seas 11 to 16 ft expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Sunday. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. seas 9 to 14 ft expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. seas 6 to 11 ft expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather