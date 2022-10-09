CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 9, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 207 AM PDT Sun Oct 9 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...A moderate chop expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather