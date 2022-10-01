CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 1, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PDT Sat Oct 1 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and steep seas of 5 to 7 ft

expected.

* WHERE...Highest winds and steepest seas this morning from Cape

Arago south to Gold Beach.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas could capsize or damage

smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep

seas of 6 to 8 ft expected.

* WHERE...All areas this morning. While other areas see winds and

seas subside later this morning, conditions will remain

hazardous to small craft beyond 12 nm from shore south of Cape

Blanco and from 12 to 60 nm north of Cape Blanco to Reedsport.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Saturday.

