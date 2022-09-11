CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

204 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 5 to 15

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and a moderate chop expected. For

the second Small Craft Advisory, a moderate chop expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon

to 9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3

PM to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 20

kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. For the

second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts

up to 25 kt and a moderate chop expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10

to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

to 3 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM

Monday to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds

around 15 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory,

northwest winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to

3 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM PDT Monday.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM MONDAY TO 3 AM PDT

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Monday to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

