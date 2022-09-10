CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 230 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening. * WHAT...West winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 3 AM PDT Monday. * ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Sunday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather