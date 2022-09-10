CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

230 AM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING

TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Pt St

George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

choppy waters expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* WHAT...West winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy

waters expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 3 AM PDT Monday.

*

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Sunday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather