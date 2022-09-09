CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 9, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 201 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 14 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather