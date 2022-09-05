CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

308 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS

MORNING TO 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

wind driven seas 9 to 12 ft expected. For the Small Craft

Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 6 to 9 ft expected. Winds will be strongest and seas

highest this afternoon and evening.

* WHERE...Advisory conditions for all of the area until 8 AM this

morning. Very steep hazardous seas follow later this morning

into Tuesday morning, except steep seas close to shore and north

of Port Orford. Steep seas continue for all areas Tuesday

afternoon into Wednesday morning.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 8 AM this morning

to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM

PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

