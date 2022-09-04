CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

236 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 10 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10

to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this

afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt, resulting in hazardous

conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

