CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 29, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 219 AM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft at 8 seconds. * WHERE...Beyond 5 nm from shore and south of Cape Blanco. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.