CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

258 AM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 10 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

seas 9 to 11 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

seas 7 to 12 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 12 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Wednesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

Winds have fallen below advisory criteria and will continue to

diminish this morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...A moderate chop expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather