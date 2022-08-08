CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

249 AM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Tuesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to

9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM

to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

choppy waters expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15

to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather