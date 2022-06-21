CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

203 AM PDT Tue Jun 21 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

11 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday.

_____

