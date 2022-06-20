CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

311 AM PDT Mon Jun 20 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with steep, short period seas of

6 to 9 feet through early this afternoon. Winds and seas will

increase to 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 45 kt and steep to very

steep seas of 9 to 13 feet this evening, with these conditions

expected to continue through at least Wednesday evening.

* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions will develop across all

the area today. Then Gales and very steep seas will affect most

the area this evening through Tuesday afternoon, except for

small craft conditions continuing beyond 40 nm from shore north

of Port Orford. Gales and steep seas will affect all the area

Tuesday evening and night, then continue from Port Orford south

on Wednesday.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT

Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 11 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT

* WHAT....North winds 20 to 30 kt with steep, short period seas of

5 to 8 feet through early this afternoon. Winds and seas will

increase to 25 to 35 kt with gusts to 40 kt and steep to very

steep seas of 6 to 11 feet this evening, with these conditions

* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions will affect most areas

beyond 1 NM from shore and near capes today. This evening

through Wednesday, gales and very steep seas will develop and

affect areas south of Cape Blanco beyond 4 NM from shore. Small

Craft Advisory conditions will affect all other areas.

PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT

