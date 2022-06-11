CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 12, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

235 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20

kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds

20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt possible.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM PDT Sunday.

For the Gale Watch, from Sunday evening through late Sunday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15

to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to

25 kt. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 30 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT

Sunday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM PDT this

evening. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday evening through late

Sunday night.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 5

to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, resulting in hazardous

conditions near harbor entrances. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor

entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Sunday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM Sunday to 3 AM PDT

Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Watch,

northwest winds around 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM to 9 PM PDT

Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday evening through late

northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 15

kt expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 3 PM PDT

Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 5 to 15

kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, west winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to

9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM

to 9 PM PDT Sunday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 3 AM PDT

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25

kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

9 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM

Sunday to 3 AM PDT Monday.

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.

