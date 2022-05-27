CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 27, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 248 AM PDT Fri May 27 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Saturday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather