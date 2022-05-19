CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 21, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

315 AM PDT Thu May 19 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING

TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

and mixed seas 7 to 10 ft expected. For the Gale Watch, north

winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at

9 seconds possible.

* WHERE...From Gold Beach south, becoming all areas at noon

through Friday morning. Friday afternoon, gales possible from

Gold Beach south beyond 5 nm from shore, with advisory

conditions everywhere else.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to

2 AM PDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday afternoon

through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather