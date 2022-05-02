CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 3, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 248 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and very steep combined west to northwest seas of 10 to 13 feet at 9 seconds. Conditions will gradually improve tonight through Tuesday morning. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...The Hazardous Seas Warning is in effect from 2 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday, followed by a Small Craft Advisory from 11 PM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather