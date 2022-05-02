CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

248 AM PDT Mon May 2 2022

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING

TO 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and very

steep combined west to northwest seas of 10 to 13 feet at 9

seconds. Conditions will gradually improve tonight through

Tuesday morning.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...The Hazardous Seas Warning is in effect from 2 AM to 11

PM PDT Monday, followed by a Small Craft Advisory from 11 PM

Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

